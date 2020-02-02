Homam by DAV students at Hindu Spiritual Fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of DAV School in Mogappair performed a homam at the 11th Hindu Spiritual Fair at Guru Nanak College premises in Velachery on Saturday. On the fourth day of the fair, about 40 students of classes 7, 8 and 9 performed the ritual, during which they chanted various slokas from scriptures. Rituals such as vruksha and naaga vandanam for conservation of forest and protection of wildlife were also performed.

The Akhila India Adhi Saiva Sivachariyargal Sangam performed santhanagopalan homam while students of the Arya Samaj Educational Trust performed a thematic homam. Members of Maravar community performed silambattam and members of Irular tribe gave speeches on ancient lifestyle habits. A street play on Draupadi’s marriage was performed by Rajagopal Gounder and team. The fair is from Jan 29 to Feb 3. For details, contact 9381039035.