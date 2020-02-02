Home Cities Chennai

Homam by DAV students at Hindu Spiritual Fair

Students of DAV School in Mogappair performed a homam at the 11th Hindu Spiritual Fair at Guru Nanak College premises in Velachery on Saturday.

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaites throng to have the glimpse at 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Chennai on Saturday

Chennaites throng to have the glimpse at 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of DAV School in Mogappair performed a homam at the 11th Hindu Spiritual Fair at Guru Nanak College premises in Velachery on Saturday. On the fourth day of the fair, about 40 students of classes 7, 8 and 9 performed the ritual, during which they chanted various slokas from scriptures. Rituals such as vruksha and naaga vandanam for conservation of forest and protection of wildlife were also performed.

The Akhila India Adhi Saiva Sivachariyargal Sangam performed santhanagopalan homam while students of the Arya Samaj Educational Trust performed a thematic homam. Members of Maravar community performed silambattam and members of Irular tribe gave speeches on ancient lifestyle habits. A street play on Draupadi’s marriage was performed by Rajagopal Gounder and team. The fair is from Jan 29 to Feb 3. For details, contact 9381039035.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp