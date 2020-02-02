Home Cities Chennai

Pregnant woman attacked by father over love marriage

 In a weird incident, a pregnant woman and her in-laws suffered burn injuries after the girl’s father, a retired policeman, attacked them with an unknown chemical for marrying against his wishes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a weird incident, a pregnant woman and her in-laws suffered burn injuries after the girl’s father, a retired policeman, attacked them with an unknown chemical for marrying against his wishes. The woman, her mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, suffered superficial burn injuries on their faces. Balakumar, a retired head constable, was a resident of Vepampattu in Tiruvallur district. His daughter Manasa (29) (name changed) was in a relationship with her neighbour Sai Kumar for about six years. “Two years ago, Balakumar found out about the relationship and warned his daughter,” says police. 

“As the couple refused to do so, Balakumar shifted out of Vepampattu and moved to another village in Tiruttani. He also forced his daughter to discontinue her studies,” added police. In June last year, Manasa eloped with Sai and got married in Bengaluru. Two months later, the couple returned to Sai’s house in Vepampattu and were living there with his family.   

A week back, Balakumar found out that his daughter was pregnant. “On Friday, he along with three others went to Vepampattu to meet the couple. Balakumar told her that her mother was unwell, and asked her to return to her maternal home with him. Suspecting his intentions, Manasa refused to go with him. There was none else in the home at that time except the three women,” police said. 

Angered, Balakumar got into a fight with his daughter and her in-laws. In a fit of rage, he took out a bottle that he was carrying and flung the chemical on his daughter, her mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. He then kidnapped Manasa and headed home. Meanwhile, Sai’s father Balaji returned home. He immediately alerted the Sevvapet police.

Allegedly learning that Balaji had alerted the police, Balakumar dropped his daughter at the Vepampattu bus stop and fled. Passersby rescued her and rushed her to the hospital while Balaji rescued the other two injured woman. Balakumar is currently absconding and the police are searching for him. It’s not clear if there is a caste angle to the crime. 

