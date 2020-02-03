Home Cities Chennai

Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 2 crore foiled at Chennai Airport

Four persons were arrested and 4.8 kg gold worth Rs 2.05 crore, was seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at Chennai Airport. 

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested and 4.8 kg gold worth Rs 2.05 crore, was seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at Chennai Airport. 

According to a release, On Sunday Ravi (48), who arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight, was intercepted at the exit.

A gold bar with foreign markings weighing 1 kg, a gold cut bar weighing 133 gm and a chain weighing 59 gm, were recovered from him. In total, 1.192 kg gold valued at Rs 50.55 lakh was seized.

In another incident on Saturday, sleuths noticed a woman trying to exit the Customs area in a hurried manner.

On search, a cloth pouch was found attached to her waist, in which six bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape, were found.

In all, 24 ten-tola gold bars weighing 2.8 kg and valued at Rs 1.17 crore, were recovered. The lady was identified as A Vijaykumari (29). 

She informed that the gold was handed over to her by A Ayesha Banu (32). She and an accomplice S Ibrahim (25), were also apprehended. Both were going to Delhi.

The gold was handed over by someone in the transit area.

All three have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab others.

In another incident, Mohamed Azeem Sarook (19) of  Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Colombo was intercepted at the exit. Two bundles containing gold paste were found concealed in the rectum.

On extraction, 598 gm valued at Rs 25.16 lakh was recovered. In yet another case, Jabir Ali (19) who arrived from Colombo was found to have concealed gold in paste form in the rectum.

On extraction, 296 gm and valued at Rs 12.55 lakh was recovered.

