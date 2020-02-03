Students honour parents and teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School students honouring parents and teachers formed the highlight of day five of Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at Guru Nank College at Velachery. A large number of pupils from LKG to Plus Two thronged the venue to perform dance and drama. They sang the popular Tamil song

"Thaayir Sirandha Kovilum Illai, Thanthai Sol Mikka Manthiram Illai’. They presented new clothes to parents and teachers. Students also performed ‘Paadha Puja’ to their parents even as they chanted ‘Mathru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava, Aditi Devo Bhava, Acharya Devo Bhava’.

Institutions that participated in today’s event were D A V school, Balasaravana High School, Jeyaranjani school at Adambakkam, Vivekananda school at Tiruvottriyur and Sankara School at Tiruvanmiyur.

The fair which started on January 29 will end on February 3. For details, contact 9381039035.

Day 5 of spiritual fair

