Three arrested in Thiruvotriyur for smuggling ganja, psychotropic drugs 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men who allegedly smuggled and sold ganja and psychotropic drugs, were arrested in Thiruvotriyur on Saturday.

They were identified as A Mohammed Azaruddin (33) from Mannadi, M Kadharmoideen (27) from Royapuram and R Rajesh (23) from Old Washermenpet.

Based on a tip-off, the police traced Mohammed Azaruddin near a petrol bunk on Ennore Expressway.

In all, 1.5 kgs of ganja and 26 gm of psychotropic drugs were seized from him. Based on his information, the other two were arrested.

The police also said Kadharmoideen and Rajesh were procuring drugs from Mohammed Azaruddin and sold them to school and college students.

Thiruvotriyur police seized a car, two bikes and three mobile phones from them, and booked a case under NDPS Act.