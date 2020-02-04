Home Cities Chennai

Big relief for TN, all 12 commuters tested negative for nCoV

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, “In Chennai alone 319 people are kept under house observation.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Health Minister Vijayabaskar interact with the media at Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital, in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blood and throat swabs of all 12 people, including eight Chinese nationals and one student who travelled with Coronavirus confirmed student in Kerala have returned as negative for the virus, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday. Speaking to reporters after a review meeting regarding preparedness measures with all stakeholders at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where 10 people are kept under isolation, Vijayabaskar said, “Blood samples of one more student who also travelled with coronavirus affected student in Kerala was taken and sent for tests and results is awaited”.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, “In Chennai alone 319 people are kept under house observation. Also, 13 people including eight Chines nationals are kept in the Isolation ward in hospitals. Ten at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, one each at Tiruchy Medical College Hospital, Ramanathapuram medical college Hospital and Villupuram medical college hospital. Till now 18 samples have been taken from passengers and sent for testing at King Institue of Preventive Medicine, Guindy. The results of remaining passengers are awaited. The health status of the passengers under observation in home and hospitals are stable”.

 Premises of isolation ward has been declared
as restricted area at Rajiv Gandhi GH |
p jawahar, r satish babu

The minister further said, “All the people who are tested negative for the virus can be advised to go for home quarantine. We also told the Chinese who are tested negative for the virus to prepone their travel tickets and go back to their country. Also 53 students from Tamil Nadu who were evacuated from China by the Central Government are in quarantine centre in Delhi”.

Giving numbers, the Health Minister said, so far 7,842 passengers were screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore airports. Among them 1,150 are from China and other affected countries and they are kept under house observation.

“We also held meeting with school and higher education department and also with social welfare department and self help group to discuss on  creating awareness about coronavirus among school and college students.The Health Department also had meeting with all district collectors on preventive measures. Meanwhile, the Health Department also advised the people to follow the cough etiquette by covering the face using handkerchief, towel while sneezing, coughing. Do frequent hand washing with soap and water. Those who have arrived from the coronavirus affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India”.

