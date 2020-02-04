Culinary history through chaos

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting down for lunch, have you ever paused to consider all the labour it took to put the produce and the promise of sustenance to the plate? Vernika Awal, journalist and founder of the food blog Delectable Reveries, went a step further and decided to dive into the decades of history that now made up her everyday meal. With her personal project Delectable Punjab, she strives to explore the effects of the Partition of India on the culinary history of this very diverse and divided region. It all began with an earnest attempt to answer the question “where are you from?”, said Vernika.

“As a Punjabi having grown up in different cities, I didn’t have an answer,” she says. Her family took refuge in the Indian part of Punjab after the Partition of 1947. For a family that moved from Rawalpindi (Punjab, Pakistan) to Jalandhar (Punjab, India), the conflict of the two cultures was distinct among its members — right down to the dialect of choice between the generations, she explains. This inspired her to look into the culinary history of her family and home state from the point of view of the Partition and see how it has evolved since then.

“This is where the Indian Punjab began to grow in terms of food because it had no choice but to do so,” she noted. To a group of eager enthusiasts at the Luz House on Sunday, she talked about how times of hardship, the need to attend to celebrations at the refugee camps with the limited rations at hand, migration and survival instincts have flavoured the journey of Punjabi cuisine.

The talk was also punctuated with a serving of bread halwa, a popular refugee camp revelry as she noted. And that’s all it took to show that food is perhaps the most personal marker of history, for — much more than the talk — it was this that helped the visitors look at Partition as something more human than the few pages of the history books had made them out to be. And she couldn’t ask for more, added Vernika.