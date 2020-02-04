Home Cities Chennai

Culinary history through chaos

The talk was also punctuated with a serving of bread halwa, a popular refugee camp revelry as she noted.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

The talk was held at Luz House

The talk was held at Luz House on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting down for lunch, have you ever paused to consider all the labour it took to put the produce and the promise of sustenance to the plate? Vernika Awal, journalist and founder of the food blog Delectable Reveries, went a step further and decided to dive into the decades of history that now made up her everyday meal. With her personal project Delectable Punjab, she strives to explore the effects of the Partition of India on the culinary history of this very diverse and divided region. It all began with an earnest attempt to answer the question “where are you from?”, said Vernika.

“As a Punjabi having grown up in different cities, I didn’t have an answer,” she says. Her family took refuge in the Indian part of Punjab after the Partition of 1947. For a family that moved from Rawalpindi (Punjab, Pakistan) to Jalandhar (Punjab, India), the conflict of the two cultures was distinct among its members — right down to the dialect of choice between the generations, she explains. This inspired her to look into the culinary history of her family and home state from the point of view of the Partition and see how it has evolved since then.

“This is where the Indian Punjab began to grow in terms of food because it had no choice but to do so,” she noted. To a group of eager enthusiasts at the Luz House on Sunday, she talked about how times of hardship, the need to attend to celebrations at the refugee camps with the limited rations at hand, migration and survival instincts have flavoured the journey of Punjabi cuisine.

The talk was also punctuated with a serving of bread halwa, a popular refugee camp revelry as she noted. And that’s all it took to show that food is perhaps the most personal marker of history, for — much more than the talk — it was this that helped the visitors look at Partition as something more human than the few pages of the history books had made them out to be. And she couldn’t ask for more, added Vernika.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp