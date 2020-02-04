Film a farmer, win prizes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited launches 100 Farmers. 100 Stories — a nationwide photo and video story contest, dedicated to the farming community — as part of its ‘Be a #FarmDost’ initiative. The objective of this contest is to curate the top 100 inspiring stories of farmers across India and highlight the invisible farming community and agriculture as a profession.

The contest has two main categories — Photo Stories and Video Stories — and offers prizes worth up to Rs 2,20,000 across categories to the winners, besides also awarding and recognising the farmers featured in the winning entries. The jury includes senior leaders and experts across domains. The contest is open to all above 13 years of age without any entry fee, and is being run on digital media platforms. This contest is open till February 29. Participants can register on farmdost.com/ 100Farmers100Stories