Patriotism is the flavour as spiritual fair concludes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Programmes on patriotism marked the conclusion of the 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair on Monday. Students of P S Senior Secondary School, Vivekananda Vidyalaya and Sri Sankara School rendered dance and cultural performances.

Stage plays which highlighted British ruled India, were rendered. The characters of VO Chidambaram Pillai and Bhagat Singh were also enacted. The students paid tribute to many freedom fighters and martyrs such as Major Somnath Sharma, Jadhunath Singh, Rama Raghoba Rane, Captain Karam Singh and Joginder Singh among 21 others.

Students paid tribute to the photos of the martyrs kept on the stage. M N Venkatesan of Vivekananda Educational Society, Air Marshal S Varthaman (retired), father of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, former election commissioner Gopalaswamy, Major General Murali Gopalakrishnan, and Commander T Hari participated in the valedictory event. More than 10 lakh people have attended the fair which began on January 29.