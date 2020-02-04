Play paused at parks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ might be a cliche. But in Chennai, where would Jack go play if all the Corporation parks lie in shambles? Rusty slides leading to pools of dirty water, merry-go-rounds lying on the ground, and swingsets with broken swings — all amid unkempt greenery — have left children to make do with what’s available.

Though the state government has been allocating funds for the upkeep of these parks, there is little evidence of the money being put to use. Parks in Kasimedu, Rajaji Nagar, Avadi, Kolapakkam and Korukkupet, which Express lensmen Ashwin Prasath and Hari Nivas B have captured, show that Corporation parks, in most areas, are wrecked.