‘Public art districts’ to be part of Chennai

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tall white walls with blue graffiti. A large eye painted on the wall stares at the visitors. Many stop and read the catchphrase ‘Namma Chennai’ written all over. The pale walls of Kannagi Nagar slum board tenements posed a new look on Monday.To bring art out of museums and galleries to daily spaces, the City Corporation, in a tie-up with ‘St+Art India’, an NGO behind the beautiful murals, has started painting the walls to give an appealing look. Speaking to Express, Alby John Varghese, Regional Deputy Commissioner of South Chennai, said these wall designs are the first of the 14 ‘Public Art Districts’ to come to the city.

‘’One has to bring art to public places and the otherwise unexplored areas, to make it reach a wider audience. The art painted on the walls will blend with the city’s culture,’’ said Alby. He said the concept of ‘Public Art Districts’ is to make more residents engage with art. ‘’In these places, art programs and workshops give residents a participatory feeling,’’ said Alby.

Vikas Nagrare, Director of Special Projects, St+Art India, said this has been successful in nine cities including Hyderabad, Delhi and in Mumbai’s Dharavi. “The Public Art Districts won’t just promote art but transform a place completely. It would give an aesthetic look to places and also sensitize residents towards sanitation and hygiene,’’ said Vikas. The art would depict the indigenous tradition, art, culture and mood of the cities. For example, we wrote ‘Love Hyd’ for Hyderabad, while we chose ‘Namma Chennai’ here for a better connection,’’ said Vikas.