TNPSC exam scam arrests continue, 4 more nabbed by CB-CID sleuths

More heads are rolling in the TNPSC exam scam.

Published: 04th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More heads are rolling in the TNPSC exam scam. Four persons were arrested in connection with the alleged fraud committed in Group 2A exam in 2017. The arrested are said to have paid hefty amounts to prime suspect Jayakumar and middleman Sithandi.  The probe began after sleuths realised that as many as 42 persons who took the examination at a centre in Rameswaram scored very high marks and joined various government departments.

The accused were identified as P Vadivu (44), from Thomas village in Kancheepuram, R Gnanasampantham (30), from Thenkarai village in Periya Kancheepuram, M Anandan (32), from Vellingapattarai village in Kancheepuram and M Muthukumar (35), from Tirunelveli.
Vadivu had scored 271.5 marks and now works as a Sub Registrar in Zone-1 Kancheepuram, while Gnanasampantham scored 256.5 marks and is working as an assistant in the Registration Office in Kancheepuram.

Anandan scored 277.5, and is now working as an assistant in the Registration Office at Red Hills, while Muthukumar, a police personnel, had allegedly helped his wife Mahalakshmi (27) in scoring 276 marks. She now works as an assistant in Ezhilagam in Chennai.

According to a press release by the CB-CID, Vadivu, Gnanasampantham and Anandan paid Rs 12.5 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 13 lakh respectively, to Jayakumar, while Muthukumar paid Rs 8 lakh to Sithandi. Since the scam came to light, 5 people in Group 2A and 16 in Group 4 have been arrested. Meanwhile, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will lead a demonstration on February 4, to demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the TNPSC examinations. 

