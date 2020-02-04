When labels ooze love

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new season is finally upon us, and fashionistas in the city know that nothing spells Spring more strikingly than the ‘Spring Valentine Special Fashion Collezione’ by Chennai-based designer Arti Bagdy. The first of the tri-series planned for 2020, if the Spring Valentine Special is any hint of the other two, you know you’re in for a delightful surprise. The two-day fashion extravaganza, which began on Monday promises elegance and exclusivity, and undoubtedly delivers with an exquisite ensemble of jewellers and couturiers from across the country.

With over 40 names in the fashion world making an appearance at the event, the Spring Valentine 2020 is a pleasant mix of established designers, as well as fiery newcomers to the industry. For Juhi Bengani, a Kolkata- based designer, it’s the first time at an Arti Bagdy event in Chennai. “My label offers a very current take on traditional attire, with lehengas as jumpsuits, Morrocan prints and so on. The response has been excellent, and I’m happy that this is my debut to the city,” she said.

An assortment of styles and sleek silhouettes; lehengas, shararas, salwars and dresses take centre stage in the spring fashion collective. But it just wouldn’t be complete without the jewellery from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Jaipur), Jewels by Archana Aggarwal (Delhi), and Ghanasingh’s Be True (Mumbai) to name a few. “I’ve been a long-time visitor to the city and the event, and what can I say, Chennai has been too good to me,” said Jaipur-based jewellery designer, Amita Birani with a smile.

“We thoroughly vet every new collection and designer before we choose them for my shows. Yes, it’s about the most well-made clothing and jewellery but I also want to curate an exceptional experience for my clients,” shared Arti Bagdy. After 15 years of curating the finest haute couture and prêt for the city, this year, the question is simple — is it even fashion, until it has Arti Bagdy’s seal of approval? The Arti Bagdy Spring Collezione — Spring Valentine edition 2020 will be held today from 10 am to 8 pm, at Hyatt Regency.