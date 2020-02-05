3 snatching incidents reported within an hour in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite more CCTVs being installed to reduce incidents like chain and mobile snatching, there is no end to the menace. Three such incidents were reported from city outskirts on Monday night and it is suspected that the same bike-borne duo were involved in all of them. One of them was arrested and search is on for others. In the first incident, T Manoj Kumar (30) of Ambigai Nagar at Ayyapakkam was talking on the mobile phone near the compound wall. A man jumped the wall and snatched his phone.

In the second incident, P Menaga (29) of Annanur, near Ambattur was feeding her one-year-old baby in the hall, when a man entered the house and snatched her six-sovereign chain around 10.30 pm, police said.

In the third incident at around 10.45 pm, M Sulochana (64) of Annanur was talking on phone seated in the front portion of the house. A man jumped over the compound wall and snatched her phone and escaped. Sulochana’s neighbours caught one of the suspects while the other escaped. The suspect was H Babu (19) of Avadi who already has three snatching cases against him.