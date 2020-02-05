A bumpy road

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

From postpartum ‘contractions’ and not-so-pleasant surprises during pregnancy to a series of complicated revelations after childbirth — women take us through the less-travelled path, sharing vaginal narratives that are usually hushed

CHENNAI: One of the medical fraternity’s biggest pet peeves is that patients come in with Internet-backed MDs and make cancer out of corn. While pregnancy certainly isn’t devoid of a higher level of this self-diagnosed attentiveness, many women still come out the other side feeling completely lost and finding themselves unprepared for all the things their body has to go through. Shrouded in the delicate veil of sanctity and the responsibility of procreation, the everyday pain in birthing a whole new human never seems to get enough talk time. While not many doctors may agree, this means that childbirth is packed with quite a few nasty surprises for the expectant mothers.

For Malini Gopalakrishnan, who spent her pregnancy in Hyderabad, that she had to be induced just a day past her due date certainly was a surprise. But she was given no choice, she says. “I crossed my due date but that’s very normal. As long as there is no foetal distress and the heart rate is strong, doctors don’t force it. But with me, they asked me to get admitted a day before I was due. Then they induced me. This, when there was no need for it. I was moderately in labour for a day; the next day, the pain increased but still not full-blown. My cervix was not as dilated as they wanted, the baby was not descending. By afternoon, they decided that they will do a C-section. By then you’re tired, it’s irritating and you’re in pain and they tell you that this will get the baby out, you say okay,” she narrates. Had I been more educated about it, had I had a better doctor to advise me, I would have considered waiting it out and giving birth vaginally, she says.

Birth plan

This was 10 years ago. While much has changed in the field of medicine since then, experiences like these continue to mount. Maathanghi Vijayaragavan was better prepared than Malini in more ways than one. Yet, it was the postpartum contractions that had her questioning her birth plan. “No one tells you that you have to go through the pain of contractions for a whole day after the C-section. The day I gave birth to my baby, I visited the doctor in the morning for a routine check-up. Everything was normal. But the same evening, I started feeling uncomfortable and had to go to the hospital again. The baby was in distress with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. So the surgery had to be done immediately. The baby was out in the next 15 minutes. And then the contractions began. It lasted an entire day for the uterus still has to shrink back to its original size and there’s no escape from it. You know, a lot of women schedule their surgeries to have their babies born on auspicious days. I’m sure none of them know that this is part of the deal,” she says.

Conditions apply

It isn’t just the caesarean surgery that comes with the ‘conditions apply’ tag. Vaginal deliveries are often simply tagged as normal but they may probably include an episiotomy for most women. Aasiya Beevi in Kancheepuram was one of the lucky ones — the pain lasted only for two days. But some women go through months without not being able to sit normally. Arpitha (name changed) had to rush to the hospital a week after giving birth to attend to a sudden spike in pain caused by the stitches. She had to remain in bed for the next two weeks to deal with the pain.

The surprises are aplenty before and after childbirth too, say the mothers. For Malini, it was one hospital making it mandatory for her to get invasive tests that another doctor had specifically avoided. “I first consulted a doctor in Chennai. I had read that a transvaginal scan might be the norm for the first visit. But the doctor, an old school woman, advised against it. For a young woman in good health, I could do well to avoid such invasive procedures was her note. But when I moved to Hyderabad, they made me take the very same tests,” she recounts.

Sleep deprivation

Maathanghi talks about the postpartum problems that no one prepares you for. By now, it’s common knowledge that new motherhood goes hand-in-hand with sleep deprivation. But not for the reasons you may have in mind. “The general tendency is to think it will last a couple of months when the baby is fussy or cranky. But it is going to persist until the baby moves on to solid food. For you’re going to have to feed the child every two hours. You will not be able to get good sleep at all. This, while your body is going through hormonal changes and you are probably experiencing postpartum depression. Some women pump their breastmilk to make things easier but some also avoid it for the judgement that it invites,” she explains.

Passing information

Unlike with other avenues of parenting, the village does not seem to come together to keep women informed about the pregnancy. Childbirth stories do not pass down from mother to expectant daughter as much as you’d expect. Malini’s mother did not seem to remember much about her pregnancies. “A major way to ensure that you want to have a baby again is to wipe the slate clean; once you are done, you mostly forget what the pain was like.

Also, you don’t want to tell women who have not had a baby yet that it is bad; then you feel like you are dissuading them from having children. But it is not; you are just preparing them and telling them what to expect in general. Everybody reads a ‘what to expect’ book in general but when you go in for the final episode, you are still scared and it just does not go according to plan,” she points out. Maathanghi agrees too. You might take the right precautions, you might sleep only on your side, keep your weight in check, do a lot of exercises and take care of yourself, and so expect a normal delivery. But it doesn’t go as planned every time. You have to be prepared for surgery. It is always best to have a hospital bag ready,” she advises.

Vani, a mother of two and grandmother of one, argues that there is only so much you can prepare anyone for childbirth. “The stories of my pregnancies did not apply to my daughter; I had a C-section for the birth of both my daughters but my eldest was expecting a vaginal delivery. While mine was filled with complications throughout the course, my daughter had a relatively normal term. Besides, stories are often exaggerated when told years later. Hence, the information does not get passed down that way either,” she reasons.

Avoiding surprises

Dr Shanthi Gunasingh, former director of Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, says doctors do their best to keep the women informed but it all comes down to how sensitive they are to pain. A lot of the ‘surprises’ are due to the constant flow of misinformation from certain quarters. For instance, post-birth ‘contractions’ are not limited to cesarean deliveries, she says. “The uterus is like a huge bag that has to shrink back to its size. For that to happen, these contractions are necessary. It happens with vaginal deliveries too. Women feel it most when they are breastfeeding. For women who cannot take the pain, painkillers are provided. It all depends on how one handles it,” she explains.

Dismissing the notion of expectant mothers being unprepared, she places the onus on the doctors and insists on them clarifying everything. “Patient-specific issues are addressed as and when they come up. Besides all this, the women do have queries and come to us with it. That way, even small things that are not relevant are cleared,” she notes.

Recovery

