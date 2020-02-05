Being the genie in people’s lives

Shwetha Surendran By

CHENNAI: One plate of idli and vadai. That was Arokyamari’s dream meal. One of the many poor people in the city, it seemed like a distant fantasy for her until a girl approached her and offered to buy her precisely that. For both Arokyamari and 21-year-old Aradhana Srikanth who did the deed, the simple action meant way more than just a meal.

The founder of Niravi, a young NGO focusing on education and healthcare, Aradhana knew that having a nutritious meal goes a long way for the needy. Conducting various food drives around the city and in Pudhucherry, she couldn’t shake off the nagging thought that she could do more. And so, deciding to spread some holiday cheer for New Year’s, she hopped on her scooter, drove around Puducherry, and asked the poor what they wanted to eat. Anything that their heart desired, she decided that she would get it for them. “In one of my runs, I met a homeless man named Manikandan, who was once a tailor,” she recalls. “All he wanted was biryani. He hadn’t eaten one in five years,” she says. A matter of just `100, it was a poignant moment that eventually led to the creation of the Be Someone’s Genie initiative — a campaign to go around the city, engage in conversation with the underprivileged and buy them their dream meal.

“I wanted the name to excite people on social media and get them to participate as well. One of my friends, Varuna, came up with ‘Genie’, and from there, it just fell into place. I initially thought ‘tooth fairy’, but I’m glad we didn’t go with that,” she says, laughing. She floated the idea to her 130-member strong volunteer base, and they had the option of sponsoring a meal or coming along for one of the runs. “The response has been quite overwhelming. In just a month, we’ve served over 130 meals across Chennai, Puducherry and Madurai with just 52 sponsors,” she says.

But Aradhana’s crusade to feed the needy has yet another dimension to it. “It’s not just about giving them food but transferring a sense of agency to them,” she says. “Most days they go unnoticed and nameless, so I want to offer a ear for their name and their story. With their permission, we get a photo or video of them talking to their sponsor and post it on our Instagram page,” she adds. For her, it’s all about building that connection.

She shares one last story about a little boy whose dream was to have ten 5-Star chocolate bars. Buying it for him after getting his mother’s permission, Aradhana watched as he went around and distributed them to his friends. Taking her hand, he’d introduced her to them as Aradhana akka, his best friend.

So the next time you have some money to spare, think about this initiative. You might end up with a new best friend after all. Find out more about the initiative at www.niravi.org, and follow their Instagram page @niravi_org