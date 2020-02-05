Bids to smuggle 1.2 kg gold worth Rs 50.7 lakh from Chennai airport foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department foiled bids to smuggle 1.2 kg gold worth Rs 50.7 lakh at Chennai Airport. According to a release, on Monday night, Jummakhan (44) who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight, was intercepted at the exit. One semi-finished gold chain weighing 54 gm was recovered. On examination of his bag, 25 refurbished laptops were found concealed with crude gold rings. A total of 25 gold rings weighing 249 gm were recovered. Total worth of the gold was Rs 12.76 lakh.

In another case, Vijaya (57) of Chennai and Anjali Devi (36) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Colombo by Indigo flight, were intercepted. A total of 230 gm worth Rs 9.68 lakh was recovered from Vijaya and 260 gm valued at Rs 8.30 lakh was recovered from Anjali.

On Tuesday, Hussain (37) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight AI 906, was intercepted and was found to have concealed 476 gm of gold.