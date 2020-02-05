Home Cities Chennai

Old Mint Bus Terminus in North Chennai gets a makeover 

The once neglected Old Mint Bus Terminus gets a makeover; new bus bays added to the premises, depot to be integrated with Metro Station

Published: 05th February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Old Mint Bus Terminus in North Chennai gets a makeover  | EXPRESS

By Omjasvin MD 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piles of construction debris and mountains of garbage —  this had been the condition of the Old Mint Bus Terminus after the CMRL finished the construction of the Washermenpet Metro Station. After nearly a year of neglect, the CMRL has restored the bus terminus to its former glory. Bus bays have been constructed in the terminus and the complex is expected to be handed over to MTC in a month, said CMRL officials.

The bus terminus, sporting this new look, will directly be linked to the Washermenpet Metro Station for the integration of both modes of transport. ‘‘The work has been finished. Construction of the waiting area for people, toilets and benches will be completed in the coming weeks,’’ officials said. Since a new flyover was constructed across Mint, up to Stanley Hospital, the bus bays had to be realigned. Officials said that this won’t affect the traffic flow.

The Old Bus Terminus was taken over by CMRL for the construction of the Metro station. However, after the station began functioning in 2019, the Old Bus Terminus was left in neglect. Following this, the terminus turned into a dump yard for daily waste and construction debris. People too sullied the terminus by defecating in it. On the other hand, the buses were parked 500 metres down the road in a temporary terminus on an open-ground. Though Mint is an integral bus terminus connecting north Chennai to other parts of the city, the temporary terminus did not house basic facilities, including toilets and drinking water for drivers and conductors. It also did not have compound walls and gates, resulting in many cows entering the terminus and scaring the passengers and MTC staff alike.

TNIE reported in 2019 about how the terminus did not have a bus shed, forcing buses to turn red-hot during summer and suffer from leaky roofs during winter. However, in November 2019, after a prolonged bureaucratic process, CMRL and MTC came to an understanding to fasten the restoration of the old terminus. CMRL officials said that the new terminus is set to be larger than the old one and would house more buses. Buses will be plying to busy routes such as 59 (Thiruverkadu), 56 (Ennore) 37 D (KK Nagar), 37G (Iyyappanthangal), and 592 (Periyapalayam) with more than 30,000 passengers using it every day.
The restoration work will be over in a month. The bus terminus facing the historic mint-clock tower is expected to open for public by mid-2020.

Leaky roofs
TNIE reported in 2019 about how the terminus did not have a bus shed, forcing buses to turn red-hot during summer and suffer from leaky roofs during winter. In 2019, CMRL and MTC came to an understanding to fasten the restoration of the old terminus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp