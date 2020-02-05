Home Cities Chennai

How hungry are you?

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you been skipping meals for a long time? Does your favourite pudding no longer tempt you? Loss of appetite can indicate different things to different people. Some of the common signs include a lack of desire to eat, unintentional weight loss and not feeling hungry.

Even the idea of having food can make you feel nauseous. Long-term loss of appetite can be dangerous, depending on the medical or psychological cause. Dr K Baraneedharan, senior consultant, diabetologist, Kauvery Hospital, walks us through the ill-effects of loss of appetite, the signs to look out for and the reasons behind the condition.

Causes 
Some of the common psychological causes for loss of appetite are anorexia and bulimia nervosa, which are common eating disorders. Other mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and stress-related conditions can also lead to decreased appetite due to a decrease in the hormone called cortisol. Medical causes for loss of appetite can be acute or chronic. Acute health problems include hypothyroidism, bacterial or fungal infections, abdominal problems and pneumonia. Chronic health problems include hepatitis, HIV, kidney or renal failure, and thyroid problems. When loss of appetite is coupled with weight loss, then probabilities are high for cancer. Antibiotics and certain medications can also contribute to the condition.

A problem
Loss of appetite must persist for more than four weeks for it to become a health problem. It’s risky even when followed by a drastic loss of weight within a short period. 

What can be done? 
The physicians take a blood count test to measure the erythrocyte sedimentation rate. After which, the cause for the condition is attributed to either infection, or malignant or systemic health problems. 

Be aware
 Loss of appetite is inevitable with age. People more than 50 years of age tend to lose weight and it’s a     natural process.
 Do not associate the loss of appetite immediately with malignancy.
 Keep a tab on how long the condition prevails. 

Prevention
 Parents must monitor the diet pattern of children.
 Ensure that you have food at regular intervals. 
 Monitor your lifestyle. Sudden change in consumption pattern or untimely food can also damage the     appetite. 
 Follow a wholesome diet.

