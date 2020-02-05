‘My pets have made me more patient’

Tarun Malhotra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have three Pit Bulls — Peaches, Nike and BamBam — all adopted from animal shelters in Bengaluru. We go for walks or runs in the morning. I feed them and brush them after returning from work, post which, we go for another walk.

Peaches is very affectionate. When she misses me, she comes, puts her head on my lap and asks for kisses and cuddles. Nike is extremely affectionate too, but she’s a ‘love bully’. She will come and sit on me and lick my face. BamBam holds my hand, takes me where the other two aren’t around, makes me sit down with him and asks for belly rubs and cuddles.

Pets are comforting companions. They keep us healthy and shower us with unconditional love. I come from a family of animal lovers, so it’s hard to say how they have changed my attitude. However, having said that, my pets have definitely made me more patient and empathetic towards others humans and animals. They are my angels. All three of them are quite well-behaved and adjust beautifully with their environment and surroundings.

When I got them home from the animal shelter, their first meal at home, the first bath and our first walk are some of the beautiful memories that I have, out of so many. For a pet guardian, every moment with pets is a happy memory. The author is the director, St Dukes - Proper Dog Food

Cherishing happy memories

When I got them home from the animal shelter, their first meal at home, the first bath and our first walk are some of the beautiful memories that I have, out of so many. For a pet guardian, every moment with pets is a happy memory.