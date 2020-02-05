Why walking your dog is important

Debaleena Ghosh By

CHENNAI: Even when we have potential adopting families who stay in a spacious house with a big garden and compound space for the pet to play, it is advisable to take the pet out for walks at least twice, every day. Don’t expect your dog to create their own exercise routine just because you’ve put them outside. Dogs don’t self-entertain, so if you want to tire your pet out, play and engage. It’s a rare dog that exercises on his/her own, and your backyard doesn’t provide the variety of sensory stimulation most dogs need to ward off boredom.

Walking your dog is so much more than just ‘potty breaks’. It provides mental stimulation, physical exercise, chances for socialising, and opportunities for behavioural training. Moreover, it helps develop the bond you have with your dog. And committing time to a walk does more than just keep your dog in shape; it helps overcome boredom, which can lead to bad behaviour like chewing or digging. Walking your dog regularly provides a basic foundation for physical and mental health. If he/she is confined to the house for too long, your dog will get bored, and boredom can lead to destructive behaviour. Your dog is dependent on you to take them out to explore the sights, smells, and sounds of the world. This is why it’s also good to vary the places you take your pet.

Remember, a sedentary pooch can quickly become an overweight one, and that brings potential health problems with it. Even if your dog is active inside the home, he or she still needs another outlet for pent-up energy. While out walking, your pooch is most likely going to meet other dogs. This is a great opportunity to help your dog learn acceptable ways of social interaction.

Exposing him or her to different dogs, people, and situations is a win-win for everyone. Walks and exercise needs are based on your dog’s age, breed, size, and overall health. Also, besides walking, spend time and shower your pet with attention. There are many forms of exercise and games you can indulge with your pet. If you have a backyard, play a game of fetch. It’s something you and your dog can do together, and it doesn’t require going anywhere. Playing indoors is perfect for small breeds like pugs and Shih Tzus. Bring out a puzzle toy. Load it with treats and let your dog ‘hunt’ for them.

Play a hide-and-seek game. Hide some treats throughout the house and let your dog go find them or have him find your kids or spouse. If he does nose work, it’s easy to play at home, both indoors and out. If you’re at work all day, consider taking your dog to a doggie day-care, hiring a dog walker or asking a friend to take your dog out during those hours. Your pet will enjoy the company, and you’ll come home to a happier dog.Your dog depends on you for quality of life. Walking them every day to stimulate good mental and physical health will help your canine companion be balanced and happy for a lifetime. The author is a former corporate executive actively involved rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs.