Home Cities Chennai

7 under observation for Novel Coronavirus: Health Secy

Seven passengers, who arrived from countries that have had positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus, have been placed in isolation wards, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

State Health Secretary, Beela Rajesh checks safety precautions held at DMS Teynampet

State Health Secretary, Beela Rajesh checks safety precautions held at DMS Teynampet on Wednesday. (Photo | Hari Nivas B, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven passengers, who arrived from countries that have had positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus, have been placed in isolation wards, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.”We have taken samples from five of them and are awaiting reports,” she said, claiming that there have been no positive cases recorded in Tamil Nadu so far. They are being observed at Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai; Tiruchy Medical College; Tiruvarur Medical College; Kanyakumari Medical College and Villupuram Medical College,

she stated, adding that 12 people who were quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, have been discharged. She said the Tamil Nadu government has screened 13,112 passengers, who arrived from China and other countries that have had positive cases of the virus. “We have quarantined 1,351 people, of which 1,115 have directly come from China,” she said.

The Health department spoke to all collectors through video-conferencing on Monday and informed them on how to manage the situation. She said that 5,000 precautionary kits have been stocked in case of an outbreak, in addition to a general increase in disinfectant stock. While the government has not engaged in any research on vaccines or cures for the virus, she encouraged researchers who may have done work, to forward it to ICMR.

TN government has screened 13,112 passengers
Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the Tamil Nadu government has screened 13,112 passengers, who arrived from China and other countries that have had positive cases of the virus

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novel Coronavirus
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp