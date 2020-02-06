7 under observation for Novel Coronavirus: Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven passengers, who arrived from countries that have had positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus, have been placed in isolation wards, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.”We have taken samples from five of them and are awaiting reports,” she said, claiming that there have been no positive cases recorded in Tamil Nadu so far. They are being observed at Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai; Tiruchy Medical College; Tiruvarur Medical College; Kanyakumari Medical College and Villupuram Medical College,

she stated, adding that 12 people who were quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, have been discharged. She said the Tamil Nadu government has screened 13,112 passengers, who arrived from China and other countries that have had positive cases of the virus. “We have quarantined 1,351 people, of which 1,115 have directly come from China,” she said.

The Health department spoke to all collectors through video-conferencing on Monday and informed them on how to manage the situation. She said that 5,000 precautionary kits have been stocked in case of an outbreak, in addition to a general increase in disinfectant stock. While the government has not engaged in any research on vaccines or cures for the virus, she encouraged researchers who may have done work, to forward it to ICMR.

