A co-working space to end work woes

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A drive down the bustling IT corridor can be time-consuming and exhausting. Spending another 10-12 hours at work can get monotonous for anyone. Here’s where co-working spaces strive to stand out and provide a conducive work environment as a respite from mundane corporate life. This is evident from the number of co-working spaces that have mushroomed on the OMR stretch. Keeping up with the trend, iSprout Business Centre launched its second centre in the city on the OMR road, recently.

Sprawling across the fifth and seventh floor of Saravana Matrix Tower in Perungudi, the 60,000 sq ft space aims to provide 1,100 seats to different enterprises. What sets them apart from other players in the market is a host of aspects: mindfully curated artwork, vibrant murals, functional and eco-friendly furniture. “As a way of promoting art, we’ve displayed sketches and wall paintings of local artists from the city. We’ve tried to incorporate local elements into the designs such as monuments in Chennai. Our clients have told us that having an aesthetic workspace has increased their productivity,” said Phanidhar Paturi, a partner at iSprout.

Every work station in the co-working space is well-spaced and separated from one another by a private cabin. Each one stands out from the other in terms of the choice of the wall colour and artwork displayed. There are break zones and lounges for employees to hang around and chill during work hours. A dedicated gym and indoor game space have also been created for rejuvenation. There’s a 20-member support team to keep the staff updated with couriers and mails. An in-house app has been developed and used to address grievances.

“We’re known and appreciated in the business for our design aesthetics. The brand caters to the demands of full-fledged serviced office spaces — in terms of providing business support services like company incorporation, accounting, payroll, registrations, GST filing, TDS filing, tax, and audit. Enough measures have been taken to prevent data leakage and cyber crimes,” said Sundari Patibandla, co-founder.

iSprout was first launched in the city at Guindy with 200 seats in 2017. The Centre has set up customised office spaces for companies including Uber, Dell, LinkedIn, Indeed, Syntel, One Plus and Tiktok. This space will also host community events such as fitness workshops, corporate training sessions, cultural performances and discussions on start-ups for the benefit of employees. “We will be expanding in other metros and tier-two cities as well,” said Sundari.

Address: Saravana Matrix Tower, OMR, Perungudi. For details, call: 8464999920