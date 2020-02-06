Fun Factory for the family

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When four women found themselves staring at a glaring dearth of fun activities for children in the city, they decided to take matters into their own hands. In a matter of two months, they have managed to put together a first-of-its kind carnival, The Fun Factory, where children can “shop, learn and connect”. Not to worry, there are plenty of interests for the adults accompanying the kids too, says Nandita Dheepak, one of the four founders of Fun n Fiesta Productions.

“We are four moms; we have always wanted to do something interesting for the kids. We were running short of events to take our kids to. We didn’t want just competitions; we wanted other fun things like shopping and food. A carnival kind of an event that can have something for every group. That is how this began,” she narrates. As promised, Sunday’s event is set to have all these elements.

There are competitions (of course!), workshops (like clay modelling), activities where parents and children can take part in together, a play area for kids too young to take advantage of the festivities around them, plenty of shopping options (for adults and kids) and an abundance of food.

The four founders (Chuvvy Praveen, Nalini Yanamandala and Srividhya Venkataraman being the other three), in just two months, have managed to rope in an array of brands and collaborators for the festival. While there are some big names like Decathalon, there are some interesting pop-ups by children that you need to look out for. “Two young girls from Puducherry are bringing their Nano-truck of popsicles. Two eight-year-olds are the ones behind the stall Turning Pages, where they will sell their used books. There is a brand that does terrariums. We have all this under one roof,” notes Nandita.

Contact 9884230963 or 9840925979 or visit Instagram page: @thefunnfiestaproductions to register for the event at Buva House on Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, on February 9: 10 am to 10 pm)