No hiring in 10 yrs: Over half of CMDA posts lying vacant 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 50 per cent of posts are vacant in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) as the agency is struggling to fill vacancies through direct recruitment since 2006. According to information available with Express, CMDA currently has just 328 officials against the sanctioned strength of 819.

There has not been any recruitment in the last 8-10 years, despite several announcements in the Assembly. Due to shortage of manpower, the Authority has been relaxing rules to go on recruitment drives. It is also learnt that it is using the services of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) to hire staff on a contract basis.

A part of the salary amount is being paid as commission, as attempts for direct recruitment have failed. Sources, however, pointed out that the process lacks transparency, and qualified personnel are often denied a chance. Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president K M Sadanandh, who has been legally raising the issue, has termed the entire process illegal.

He has demanded a probe similar to the ongoing one into the TNPSC exam fraud. This has been echoed by a former planner on condition of anonymity. “Without a government order, ELCOT is appointed the recruitment agency. They pay a measly sum to NMR employees against the required sum,” he says.

Sadanandh says the entire process does not have legal sanctity. When Express tried to reach out to top officials, it was learnt the recruitment was for temporary posts and it was extended every time. It is learnt that the manpower hired by Elcot through contract system are continuing for more than five years. “This violates the reservation policy of the government also,” say sources. The blame lies with CMDA officials. For the last 26 years, CMDA is functioning without service rules.

However, official sources defend the recruitment. “It is a contract for supply of manpower for short duration and for permanent nature of jobs CMDA has written to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission,” sources said. Now, CMDA is approaching the State e-governance agency.