Proposal to build 15 grade separators across Chennai

THE Greater Chennai Corporation is proposing to build grade separators at 15 congested junctions across the city at a cost of `1,505 crore.

Published: 06th February 2020

By OMJASVIN M D
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is proposing to build grade separators at 15 congested junctions across the city at a cost of Rs 1,505 crore. “We will be submitting the proposal to the government in a week,” said a senior official. “We hope money is allocated for the same in the 2020-21 budget”

For all these projects, bi-directional flyovers are proposed with average width of 8.4 metres, intermediate service roads of 5.5 metres and footpaths of 1.8 metres. To decongest the ever-busy Nandanam junction, the civic body has proposed to build a 3-lane bi-directional flyover, connecting Venkatanarayana Road to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Salai

In the pre-feasibility study, the civic body has also found a remedy for reducing traffic congestion in the two-lane Basin Bridge. The whole bridge is to be demolished and reconstructed into a six-lane bridge for 875 metres. However, before this, two-lane flyovers from GNT road to Washermenpet and Pulianthope to GNT road will be built to divert traffic

A 470-metre-long flyover is expected to be constructed on Anna Nagar 1st main road across Chintamani. This will connect Kilpauk directly with New Avadi Road while vehicles in 1st main road wanting to take left to Anna Nagar would ply beneath the flyover. 

WHERE?
A pre-feasibility study accessed by Express say the chosen locations are: ICF, GP Hospital, Chintamani, Kellys, Ayanavaram, SRP Tools and Guru Nanak College junctions, Kilpauk Garden Road, Otteri, Basin Bridge, Nelson Manickam Road, Teynampet, Nandanam, RA Puram and Greenways Road

This pre-feasibility study supports the Chennai Comprehensive Transportation Study (CCTS) done in 2010. Out of the 15 proposed grade separators in PFS, the ones at Chintamani, New Avadi Road, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Teynampet, and Nandanam were studied in CCTS

