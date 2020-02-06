Retd cop held for smearing chemical on daughter’s face

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a retired head constable allegedly smeared some unknown chemical on his daughter and her in-laws faces, after she got married against her parents wishes in Tiruvallur district, he was arrested on Wednesday. Police identified him as Balakumar.

The incident occurred on January 31. “Balakumar along with three other men went to Veppampattu to meet his daughter and picked a quarrel with her and her in-laws. In a fit of rage, he took out a bottle of chemical and threw it on his daughter, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law’s faces and fled,” the investigating officer said. Investigation revealed that his daughter was believed to be in a relationship with a neighbour for over six years. Last year, they eloped and got married in Bengaluru. They returned recently after and started staying with the boy’s family. Further investigations are on.

Gold smuggling bid foiled

Chennai: The Customs department seized 1.2 kg gold worth `47.8 lakh, at Chennai Airport and arrested a French national. On Wednesday, Amandeep Singh (26) of Moga in Punjab, arrived from Bangko k. On Tuesday, 990 gm of gold was seized from Mohamed Haroon (55.)

3 arrested in TNPSC scam

Chennai: Three more people, including the main suspect of the TNPSC scam, have been arrested by the CBCID and brought to Chennai for enquiry.People arrested in both, Group 2A and Group 4 exams, has reached 32, while the main accused Jayakumar continues to abscond.

Man held for damaging car

Chennai: A man was arrested for damaging a judge’s car near the Spencer Plaza, Anna Salai on Tuesday. According to the police, Karthik of Tiruvannamalai, the suspect, was under influence of liquor when the incident happenerd.

Students clash, damage MTC bus

Chennai: College students broke the windshield of an MTC bus, during a clash, at Flower Bazaar on Tuesday evening. Police said, at around 5 pm, bus route number 21, plying between Broadway and Mandaveli, had crossed the Central station when students, who were fighting on the road, pelted stones on the bus.