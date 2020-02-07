All three co-passengers of Kerala student test negative for nCoV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All three passengers who travelled with the Kerala student who tested positive for novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease. Reports of 13 more passengers are awaited, said health secretary Beela Rajesh. She also said an orientation programme for private doctors and doctors of Indian Medical Association was conducted wherein 250 participated.

The state is continuing its surveillance against the disease, and awareness is being created among school children. About preventive measures being taken on the State border with Kerala, where three confirmed cases have been reported, Beela Rajesh said people with symptoms are being screened at check posts.



Coimbatore sprays Lizol

While the world is still groping in the dark about how to fight the novel coronavirus, the health department in Coimbatore has decided that the best way to keep the virus at bay is by spraying disinfectants. Spraying of Lizol began at public places like bus stands, railway stations, education institution and check posts etc. A senior official said the spraying will continue until the scare dissipates.

Nagercoil

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old student, who returned from China two days ago, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Kanniyakumari Medical College. Twenty other returnees from China are being kept in house observation in Nagercoil district.

