Home Cities Chennai

All three co-passengers of Kerala student test negative for nCoV

All three passengers who travelled with the Kerala student who tested positive for novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease.

Published: 07th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kilpauk Medical College students participating in the novel coronavirus public awareness programme, held in Chennai on Thursday | R SATISH BABU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All three passengers who travelled with the Kerala student who tested positive for novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease. Reports of 13 more passengers are awaited, said health secretary Beela Rajesh. She also said an orientation programme for private doctors and doctors of Indian Medical Association was conducted wherein 250 participated. 

The state is continuing its surveillance against the disease, and awareness is being created among school children. About preventive measures being taken on the State border with Kerala, where three confirmed cases have been reported, Beela Rajesh said people with symptoms are being screened at check posts. 

Coimbatore sprays Lizol

While the world is still groping in the dark about how to fight the novel coronavirus, the health department in Coimbatore has decided that the best way to keep the virus at bay is by spraying disinfectants. Spraying of Lizol began at public places like bus stands, railway stations, education institution and check posts etc. A senior official said the spraying will continue until the scare dissipates. 

Nagercoil
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old student, who returned from China two days ago, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Kanniyakumari Medical College. Twenty other returnees from China are being kept in house observation in Nagercoil district.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp