Coronavirus: Demand for N-95 masks shoot up significantly in Tamil Nadu

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the discovery of the first positive case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in India, the price of N-95 masks has more than tripled in Tamil Nadu and people have been complaining of its unavailability in pharmacies, creating panic.

However, there is neither a shortage of N-95 masks nor a common need to buy them, say health experts.

Several rumours and social media advisories have been spreading false information, telling people that wearing the specific mask is the only way to prevent infection of the virus.

Experts have said that these rumours have distracted the public from other important measures that should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

What is a N-95 mask?



The ‘N95’ designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) dust particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks. However, even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.

“The mask is mostly used in hospitals and surgery. It is used for public health, infection prevention and control (IPC) by professionals, healthcare managers and community health workers, who may come in close proximity with patients with contagious respiratory diseases,” said a senior government doctor, on condition of anonymity.

J Jayaseelan, Chairman of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, said there are only about a dozen companies in India, that manufacture N-95 masks, as, “the demand for these masks are usually low. We have only been talking about it as China has asked us to export.”

Should common public wear these masks outdoors?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not generally recommend face masks and respirators for use at home or community settings.

However, they may be appropriate for persons at increased risk of severe illness from influenza or other respiratory diseases.

Senior citizens or people whose immunity is compromised may choose to wear it in crowded places.

According to a recent advisory issued by the World Health Organisation, wearing medical masks when not indicated,” may cause unnecessary cost, procurement burden and create a false sense of security, that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as hand hygiene practices.”

Is there a shortage of masks?

As they are used often during surgeries and in isolation wards, N-95 masks have usually been available in hospitals, and not commonly in pharmacies.

While pharmacies may store a few to cater to emergencies, they do not procure them in large quantities.

However, the panic around the novel coronavirus has set public in a frenzy, pushing them to search for these masks in local pharmacies.

N-95 masks, which used to be available in the price range of Rs 50-100, just a few months ago, are sold at over Rs 300 since the first positive case was discovered in China.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the government has already procured over 3 lakh N-95 masks along with an additional stock of disinfectants and sanitisers.

Preventive measures

The State government in its advisory has said that frequent washing of hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, using disinfectants and avoiding public gatherings and crowded places, are measures that will very effectively prevent the spread of the disease.

Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association leader T Nataraj said that people have been unnecessarily stocking up more masks than needed, creating an apparent or false demand for it.

Advisory issued by the State government

Frequent washing of hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds each time To cover the face with a clean handkerchief during coughing or sneezing

Children below 3 years and people above 70 years should stay away from public gatherings and overcrowded places.

Standard disinfection practices should be followed in all healthcare facilities If you have symptoms like fever, cough, myalgia or breathlessness, visit nearby Government Hospital Consume plenty of fluids, particularly, rice kanji with salt, tender coconut water and ORS.