Palaniswami inaugurates Ford’s state-of-the-art technology hub

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the Technology and Innovation Centre at the Ford Global Technology and Business Centre, ELCOT Special Economic Zone, Sholinganallur. The innovation centre has been established at a cost of Rs 700 crore in an area of 1.5 lakh sqft. This venture will provide employment opportunities for 2,000 persons.

Mobility Experience Lab is an important feature of this centre. The centre has simulation lab for virtual models and testing and virtual reality labs to help advanced manufacturing simulations. Besides, the centre also has artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and a unit for vehicle lab for design, development and testing. The Centre can house around 10,000 employees.

The Tamil Nadu government issued G.O for setting up of Ford Global Technology and Business Centre at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore in 2015. During the second edition of the Global Investors Meet in January last, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the business centre. At present, this centre is providing employment opportunities for 8,000 persons. Industries Minister MC Sampath, Industries Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials and Michael Brielmaierr, president and managing director, Ford India were present on the occasion.

