Vibrance 2020: VIT Vellore is new sports champ

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla handed over the overall sports championship to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, at the inaugural function of Vibrance 2020. It is the annual sports and cultural festival of VIT Chennai. The three day event began on Thursday.

The sports events, as part of Vibrance 2020, which began last week, included hockey, volleyball, throwball, tennis, cricket, football, tennis and cyclathon. Over 160 programmes including 21 sports events forms the festival. Over 10,000 participants from various institutions are expected to participate from all over India during the course of the event, said a VIT statement.

Piyush Chawla also signed a cricket bat and ball and handed it over to the sports team of VIT Chennai on the occasion. Students thronged to watch a performance by music composer Devi Sri Prasad. On Thursday, over 300 students competed in the marathon from Kelambakkam to the premises of VIT Chennai. The theme of the marathon was “Save Water Bodies.”

Over Rs 6 lakh worth prize money is up for grabs for students participating in the various competitions at Vibrance 2020. The statement added that the budget of the festival was around Rs 57 lakh. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT, Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director, VIT and Anand A Samuel, Vice-Chancellor were also present on the occasion.

