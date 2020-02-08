‘80% cases of cyber crimes are bank frauds’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost 80 per cent of cases in cybercrime division are related to revealing ATM passwords, OTPs and details of bank account, Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan said on Friday. “Fraudsters take advantage of our fear or desire to con us into falling prey. We are either scared that our bank account will be blocked or we want a loan approval without any verification,” he said.

The department is in need of a technology to identify and block fraudsters from conning people.

“In spite of several warnings from bank and police, still hundreds of people come to cybercrime wing to lodge complaint. While we might think people with no proper information are falling prey to banking frauds, it is actually well-educated and people who know about the situation who fall victims to such fraudsters,” he said. He was speaking at a function where city police along with Axis Bank released a short film emphasising the need for safe banking practices.