A slice of village life 

A display of traditional art forms, a delectable spread of dishes from rural Tamil Nadu, fresh produce from lush fields and a showcase of the state’s rich culture.

The festival was launched on Thursday at YMCA Nandanam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A display of traditional art forms, a delectable spread of dishes from rural Tamil Nadu, fresh produce from lush fields and a showcase of the state’s rich culture. After the success of two editions, Village Ticket, a thiruvizha conducted by Brand Avatar in association with Grand Catering Company, is back to enthral the city with its third edition. According to the organisers, the primary aim is to honour the “three pillars of a village — farmers, artisans and cooks”. 

The grand festival was launched on Thursday at YMCA Nandanam in the presence of K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh laid special emphasis on how the event has provided a platform for traditional dance and music. He also touched upon the role of folk music in Tamil cinema. He appealed to the Chennaiites to support events like this and make it a grand success. 

In this village-themed festival, one can find farmers selling fresh vegetables, paddy and other produce harvested in their farmlands. Here, food stalls hold a very important place. From traditional dishes with an interesting twist, herbal drinks like Sengapoo Tea, ellu urundai, kozhambu, pineapple rasam to rice crisps, the festival offers an interesting menu to gastronomes who are looking for a unique experience. 

“The proceeds from the festival will go directly to the stall owners and sellers. We fund the whole event by roping in sponsors. In the first year, we incurred losses but now,  we expect profits so that they can be given to the villagers,” said Hemachandran, the founder of Brand Avatar. The three-day fest will also feature performances like Karagattam Mayillattam and Oyillattam, among others. Thollpavai Koothu, a form of puppetry will also be showcased. The entry ticket is priced at `200. For details, call: www.villageticket.com

