Home Cities Chennai

Gaming update, and a Flower

Apart from the uplifting news that Candy Crush Jelly gifted me lives for pointing out a glitch in one of their levels, little else happened in the gaming universe this week.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

Apart from the uplifting news that Candy Crush Jelly gifted me lives for pointing out a glitch in one of their levels, little else happened in the gaming universe this week. I would hardly call the racket on the PS5 announcement page “news”. The PlayStation website announced that the PS5 would be “coming soon” along with the price, features, game release updates but without any other information. Just that we would know everything. Soon. What I know is that this might be the best time to resell your PS4 to get a good price on it. 

Speaking of consoles losing relevance — there are its games which continue to retain its affectations over time. “Flower” released nearly 10 years back as a PS3 exclusive, and again last year for the PC on Valentine’s Day. I saw a review or two, and some ratings that I consider reliable. I used it as an indicator that this would be a sweet and introspective game that would help me get in touch with my inner sensitivities.Normally a fan of non-traditional, unstructured indie games — I spent the first few minutes following the path of the randomly scattered flowers, pulling in a petal after another to my hoard. 

Soon enough, I lost all sense of direction in the nightmarish expanse of grass. With hardly any prompts on where to move next, I went round in circles, pouncing on flower after flower with my amorphous first-person camera, hoping to get a clue (I thought at some point the music would guide me through it’s hot/cold vibes). While the reviews promised a sense of freedom, relaxation — all I felt was an initial increase in curiosity and a thirst to get to the next level, or finish the game, and an immediate drop in interest when I didn’t get there as fast as I wanted to.

I realised soon that there was nothing more to the game, and only an art critique’s expert eye could tell me what I could get out of playing it for some more time. Flower seemed to be a bit more subtle than GRIS, which was a game on the similar theme of exploration-based emotion triggering. But perhaps Flower did do what its developers intended to do — illicit an emotional reaction from the player. The true meaning however, passed by me as slyly as the gust of wind in Flower.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp