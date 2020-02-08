Gaming update, and a Flower

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

Apart from the uplifting news that Candy Crush Jelly gifted me lives for pointing out a glitch in one of their levels, little else happened in the gaming universe this week. I would hardly call the racket on the PS5 announcement page “news”. The PlayStation website announced that the PS5 would be “coming soon” along with the price, features, game release updates but without any other information. Just that we would know everything. Soon. What I know is that this might be the best time to resell your PS4 to get a good price on it.

Speaking of consoles losing relevance — there are its games which continue to retain its affectations over time. “Flower” released nearly 10 years back as a PS3 exclusive, and again last year for the PC on Valentine’s Day. I saw a review or two, and some ratings that I consider reliable. I used it as an indicator that this would be a sweet and introspective game that would help me get in touch with my inner sensitivities.Normally a fan of non-traditional, unstructured indie games — I spent the first few minutes following the path of the randomly scattered flowers, pulling in a petal after another to my hoard.

Soon enough, I lost all sense of direction in the nightmarish expanse of grass. With hardly any prompts on where to move next, I went round in circles, pouncing on flower after flower with my amorphous first-person camera, hoping to get a clue (I thought at some point the music would guide me through it’s hot/cold vibes). While the reviews promised a sense of freedom, relaxation — all I felt was an initial increase in curiosity and a thirst to get to the next level, or finish the game, and an immediate drop in interest when I didn’t get there as fast as I wanted to.

I realised soon that there was nothing more to the game, and only an art critique’s expert eye could tell me what I could get out of playing it for some more time. Flower seemed to be a bit more subtle than GRIS, which was a game on the similar theme of exploration-based emotion triggering. But perhaps Flower did do what its developers intended to do — illicit an emotional reaction from the player. The true meaning however, passed by me as slyly as the gust of wind in Flower.