Man held for posing as vigilance official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who posed as an official from the Vigilance department, was arrested by the Chennai city police on Thursday. When the Anna Square police inspector and his team were doing a vehicle check near Labourers’ statue on Kamaraj Salai on Thursday night, they spotted a vehicle with a beacon on top and a name plate that read ‘State general secretary, TN Vigilance Council of India’, and stopped it for verification.

The vehicle, Mahindra XUV 500 (TN 07CR 8140), also had a government emblem. The ‘official’ was identified as B Prasad Babu, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur. When the police team questioned him, Babu was vague.”Police then asked him to produce documents which he failed to. He was allegedly carrying a fake identity card and had no right to keep a beacon on his vehicle as no government agency has permitted him to do so and he does not represent any government body,” said a police officer. Prasad Babu was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

