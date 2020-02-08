Mohit Chauhan, Shraey Khanna enthral students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second day of Vibrance 2020 — the annual sports and cultural festival of VIT Chennai, witnessed high voltage performances by singer Mohit Chauhan and choreographer Shraey Khanna on Friday. Students from colleges across the country thronged to catch the shows.

Shraey Khanna and his team of dancers are known all over the world for their spontaneity and deft dance moves. Students engaged in various competitions like bot programming, comic strip designing, memory game, multi player video car race games, treasure hunt and even escape room — as a part of which students will have to solve mysteries to escape a locked room.

Another hugely popular event was Battle of Bands — music competition in both, Eastern and Western music. The students demonstrated their talent in music and it was a display of team work and practice of several weeks. Over `6 lakh worth prize money is up for grabs for students participating in the various competitions at Vibrance 2020, said a statement, adding that the budget of the festival was around `57 lakh.