SWD stops child marriage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare Department with help from the police stopped the marriage of a 16-year-old, on Friday. Based on a tip-off that the minor girl was getting married to her 27-year-old relative at a temple, the officials rushed to the spot and rescued the girl.

A team from the Child Welfare Committee and the District Social Welfare and police convinced the parents to get the girl married after she completes education and is a major. “The parents promised to allow girl to continue her education. We will follow the case and ensure the girl is safe,” said police officer.