Home Cities Chennai

Thyaggayya Trust enters Guinness by blending saint poet’s masterpieces

The Carnatic band with over 700 singers, musicians and instrumentalists, led by Sudha Raghunathan performed three keerthanams — Sadinchine, Sri Ganapathini and Endaro Mahanubavulu.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sudha Ragunathan speaks at the press meet organised by Thyagayya Charitable trust and Thyagayya TV

Sudha Ragunathan speaks at the press meet organised by Thyagayya Charitable trust and Thyagayya TV. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On February 2, the Thyaggaya Charitable Trust and Thyagayya TV entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of artistes learning and performing the medieval poet Thyagaraja’s Keerthanams in three art forms — Carnatic vocals, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. The event was hosted at the Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur by saxophone exponent Shri ERJanardhan, founder of the Trust. 

The Carnatic band with over 700 singers, musicians and instrumentalists, led by Sudha Raghunathan performed three keerthanams — Sadinchine, Sri Ganapathini and Endaro Mahanubavulu. The Kuchipudi session was led by Guru Krishna Kumar who choreographed the keerthanam ‘Endaro Mahanubavulu’ for the record. Guru Parvati Ravi Ghantasala choreographed the same keerthanam for the Bharatnatyam piece as well. The new record for the biggest Kuchipudi dance lesson consists of 1,183 Kuchipudi dancers, while the record for the largest Bharatanatyam dance lesson has 436 Bharatanatyam dancers. All the participants followed the lead artiste in the performance. 

“We faced difficulties in breaking the record due to technical issues. We finished singing in the first attempt and they disqualified us. The judges said that a lot of people could not be heard and did not sing. We tried it again and worked out the technical details to break the record,” said Sudha Raghunathan at the press conference held on Friday at Hotel Savera. The press meet was organised to celebrate this record and motivate the artistes’ fraternity across the world. 

Parvathy Ravi Ghantasala said that the Bharatanatyam troupe could have seen larger participation had there not have been examinations during the event. The participants of both the dance forms Bharathnatyam and Kuchipudi, consisted of everyone from young artists to those who’d given up dance ages ago “They started practising when we put the video up for the public to practice,” said Ghantasala at the presser which was held at Savera Hotel. “Chennai got recognition from UNESCO. This record reinforces why we got that recognition”, said Sudha Raghunathan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp