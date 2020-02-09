A night of festivityy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha’s month-long festivities reached the Korukupet part of the city on Saturday. The brightly-lit narrow lanes of this part of north Chennai played host to music, dance, food and the hundreds of people who had showed up for the vizha.

In the spirit of showcasing local talent, the night was peppered with a hip hop and gaana music by Gana Muthu and Troupe, Bharatanatyam by Indisha, Kazhiyal Aatam by Arunodhaya Youth Cultural Team, and Parai performance by students of Avvai Homes in Besant Nagar. All this music and dance was followed by a theru koothu by Purisai Duraisami Kannappa Thambiran Parambarai Therukoothu Manram.

While the festival was all fun for most gathered there, it was some work as well for the women of self-help groups in the area. For they had set up stall upon stall of local food on occasion of the vizha. The night at Korukupet is part of the weekend festivities planned for the Vizha. The festival is set to continue at Ennore on Sunday, before concluding with the Pazhaverkadu Theru Vizha on February 16.