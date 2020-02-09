Governor inaugurates restored Alleri Lake 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a proud day for the 200-odd Environmentalist Foundation of India volunteers, who helped restore the once heavily polluted Alleri Lake in Tambaram on Saturday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated it and congratulated the NGO for its efforts.

Located in MEPZ industrial estate, the lake was contaminated by sewage, industrial effluent and garbage. EFI volunteers, in the last seven months, removed debris from the lake bed. They also constructed a wetland to purify water. The lake’s capacity has increased by 40 per cent.