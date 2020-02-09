IMH sows a seed of revolution by relocation

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: The fight against stigma related to mental illness has two new ambassadors from Chennai. For the first time, in the history of Institute of Mental Health (IMH), two clients who have recovered, were relocated to a rented house to join the urban community on Saturday.

A 38-year-old computer operator and 45-year-old security guard, who were living in IMH for more than a year, moved out to a rented house in Villivakkam. Porkodi Palaniappan, an art therapist with community-based NGO — Better Chances — helped the duo get the accommodation. “Initially, there was resistance in renting out to people with mental health issues, but it is changing. We are becoming experts in convincing them,’’ Porkodi said.

She said that art therapy helps in treating mental health problems, and the institute has increased its support for such treatment strategies. “There was no absenteeism of clients and staff followed our daily circulars on sessions. They support in ensuring clients get treated,’’ she added. Speaking to Express, IMH Director Poorna Chandrika said the institute would ensure more people are relocated into inclusive urban communities like this duo.

Expenses for accommodation and other amenities are taken care of with donations. No IMH or NGO staff are positioned at the houses to ensure clients are free from the feeling of being institutionalised.