Bringing bliss to the blind

The Rotary District 3232 awarded Dr Mohan Rajan, ophthalmologist and CMD of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, the Nethra Seva Ratna Award.

Published: 10th February 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Rotary District Conference was held on Sunday.

The Rotary District Conference was held on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary International District 3232 held their annual conference, the Rotary District Conference 2020, at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, on Sunday. Around 2,000 members from Chennai attended the grand event along with their families.

“We, at Rotary, are dedicated to serving the community. We are constantly looking for ways to help the poor and the less fortunate. This year, with the help of doctors like Dr Mohan Rajan, we have been able to reach out to those with blindness and visual impairment, and help cure them,” said G Chandramohan, Rotary district governor, during his address as fellow Rotarians cheered him on.

The Rotary District 3232 awarded Dr Mohan Rajan, ophthalmologist and CMD of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, the Nethra Seva Ratna Award. He was felicitated with a shawl and a plaque by Chandramohan. “There are over eight million people in India who suffer from blindness or visual impairment. That’s almost the population of New Zealand and Australia put together.

By the end of the first year of the Rajan Eye Bank initiative, our team conducted around 25,000 cataract operations. India is most efficient among other countries when it comes to eye care. Here, we have governmental and non-governmental organisations working together to provide eye care facilities at the rural doorstep. During my travels, I have witnessed many children suffering from blindness. This pushed me to set up the Rajan Eye Bank, with the backing of the Rotary club District 3232,” said Mohan, while addressing the audience.

Members of the Rotary applauded as he finished his address and descended from the dais. This was followed by an interactive and comical session by Rotarian S Raja on the topic ‘Introspection’. The crowd was in splits as he concluded his act.

