Chennai crime files

A real estate agent who sold a priest's plot without his knowledge was arrested. Police say, priest Vincent (46) approached Loganathan (53), an agent in 2017 to pledge his ancestral property.

Published: 10th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Agent held for cheating man

Chennai: A real estate agent who sold a priest’s plot without his knowledge was arrested. Police say, priest Vincent (46) approached Loganathan (53), an agent in 2017 to pledge his ancestral property. The latter allegedly promised Vincent a loan of Rs 20 lakh. However, he sold the plot for Rs 48 lakh and opened a bank account in Vincent’s name and withdrew the cash. Vincent confronted him, but received only Rs 5 lakh. After Vincent filed a case, Loganathan was arrested.

Woman’s body found in house

Chennai: The body of a 42-year-old woman was found at a rented house in Nerkundram on Saturday. Police launched a hunt for the man who stayed with her, and was last seen on Saturday morning. Police identified the deceased as S Seetha of Thiruverkadu. She moved into the house five months ago from Bengaluru. Neighbour alerted the police after foul smell started emanating from the house on Saturday. The police found her hanging and sent her body to KMC Hospital for postmortem. 

Main accused in betting racket arrested

Chennai: A team created by Vepery police arrested main accused of the cricket betting racket, Jay Milan Shah (23) of Mylapore, on Saturday evening. He was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday. His accomplice - Rahul D Jain (24) and Dinesh V Kumar (29) of Sowcarpet - had been arrested earlier. The racket came to light after one Ronak Chordia lost lakh and lodged a complaint with Vepery police. Rs 53 lakh, three laptops, three mobile phones and a currency counting machine was seized from them.

Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 14 lakh foiled

Chennai: Customs air intelligence sleuths foiled bids to smuggle gold and foreign cigarettes, worth `19.3 lakh, at Chennai Airport on Sunday. Musthafa (37) of Thanjavur and Sikkander (45) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight were intercepted at the exit. A personal search of Mustafa yielded three crude gold chains, weighing 348 gm, valued at Rs 14.6 lakh. On examination of his checked-in bag, foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 4.70 lakh were found. 

Chennai crime files Chennai crime
