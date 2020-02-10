Rise above commercialisation, medicos told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every advancement in medical profession is a step towards serving society better. However, in the present day, growing commercialisation has creeped in, said R K Agrawal, a former judge of Supreme Court and President, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi.



Speaking after inaugurating the Second State-Level Medico-Legal conclave, organised by Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu Branch, on Sunday, he said, “Sometimes, materialism supersedes nobility and selflessness associated with medical profession, so it is necessary of the professional to rise above these and rededicate themselves to the oath taken.”

“If there is death due to negligence, the doctor deserves to be penalised. Like any other profession, doctor too can make errors, and once the doctor is penalised, no doctor can practice again with ease. I believe disciplinary proceedings and decisions against doctors are counterproductive and not in the larger interest of society. We cannot deny the noble intention of majority of doctors who dedicate themselves for preservation of life. Hence, undeniably there is a need to stress best healthcare,” he said.

S Tamilvanan, a former judge of Madras HC and President, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai said, “If we follow ethics, model codes there will not be any problem to anyone, especially to doctors. They should have patience, show care and give cautious treatment. C N Raja, State president of IMA said, more doctors are facing medico-legal cases these days. Doctors also are unaware of legal remedies. The conclave is organised to educate them on this aspect.

Over 400 doctors, both in government and private, attended the seminar. The Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu branch also released a book at the conclave. Subramonium Prasad, a HC judge, also spoke. A Edwin Joe, former Director of Medical Education, spoke on ‘Post-Mortem and its Medico-Legal Importance’.