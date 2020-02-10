Tunes of inclusivity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past years, Chennaiites have tapped their feet to the tunes of Zakir Hussain, Rodney Holmes and Stephen Devassy, while also donating money towards a cause, thanks to The Shakti Foundation. In the new decade, it’s that time of the year when the city-based organisation gears up to host its annual fundraising event.

Titled Gurucarana, this will mark the 30th year of the fundraiser. Vasanth Raghuvir, mother of Velan Raghuvir — the inspiration behind the foundation, talks to CE about Gurucarana, their agenda and working towards an inclusive society.

“Our son envisioned the idea of this foundation and started it in 1991. He suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and passed away in May 1998. He wanted the show to go on. We’ve come this far with the support of our well-wishers and the divine blessings of God,” said Vasanth, chairman of the foundation, ahead of their upcoming event.

This year’s two-hour programme will witness a musical performance by popular musicians Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the first trio of music composers who’ve been entertaining audiences with their chart-topping tunes. They will be rendering soul-stirring compositions with lyrics that will touch upon topics such as positive feelings, hope, and compassion. “Joy, love and laughter. We want to sensitise the audience on our cause,” said Vasanth.

The proceeds from the event will be used for purchasing equipment for treating liver and kidney ailments at Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Melmaruvathur. The aim is to provide quality medical care to people from underprivileged backgrounds.“It’s disheartening to see people not have proper access and money to avail these medical services. It was my son’s dream to serve them. The hospital now has people from 625 neighbouring villages come for treatment and attends to 1,500 outpatients. We feel blessed to have that sense of direction and do good to the people,” she said.

Shakti Foundation is also the helpline catalyst office for 1,300 abandoned children housed in 17 different special schools in the city. Another main event is the annual Children’s Day celebration held every year. All the children are brought under one roof and given a stage to display their talent.

“We also work with the government for access and ramps not only for people with disabilities but also for senior citizens. It’s been an on-going journey. I’m grateful that certain changes have been brought about. It’s not our pity they need, but empathy. We help them to lead a quality life,” said Vasanth. Donor passes for the concert, ‘Gurucarana’, which will be held at The Music Academy on February 15, will be available at The Shakti Foundation’s office — 9, Manikeswari Road, Kilpauk. For details, visit: www.bookmyshow.com, or call: 7540001666/7540002333