Home Cities Chennai

Tunes of inclusivity

Shakti Foundation is also the helpline catalyst office for 1,300 abandoned children housed in 17 different special schools in Chennai.

Published: 10th February 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past years, Chennaiites have tapped their feet to the tunes of Zakir Hussain, Rodney Holmes and Stephen Devassy, while also donating money towards a cause, thanks to The Shakti Foundation. In the new decade, it’s that time of the year when the city-based organisation gears up to host its annual fundraising event.

Titled Gurucarana, this will mark the 30th year of the fundraiser. Vasanth Raghuvir, mother of Velan Raghuvir — the inspiration behind the foundation, talks to CE about Gurucarana, their agenda and working towards an inclusive society.

“Our son envisioned the idea of this foundation and started it in 1991. He suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and passed away in May 1998. He wanted the show to go on. We’ve come this far with the support of our well-wishers and the divine blessings of God,” said Vasanth, chairman of the foundation, ahead of their upcoming event. 

This year’s two-hour programme will witness a musical performance by popular musicians Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the first trio of music composers who’ve been entertaining audiences with their chart-topping tunes. They will be rendering soul-stirring compositions with lyrics that will touch upon topics such as positive feelings, hope, and compassion. “Joy, love and laughter. We want to sensitise the audience on our cause,” said Vasanth. 

The proceeds from the event will be used for purchasing equipment for treating liver and kidney ailments at Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Melmaruvathur. The aim is to provide quality medical care to people from underprivileged backgrounds.“It’s disheartening to see people not have proper access and money to avail these medical services. It was my son’s dream to serve them. The hospital now has people from 625 neighbouring villages come for treatment and attends to 1,500 outpatients. We feel blessed to have that sense of direction and do good to the people,” she said. 

Shakti Foundation is also the helpline catalyst office for 1,300 abandoned children housed in 17 different special schools in the city. Another main event is the annual Children’s Day celebration held every year. All the children are brought under one roof and given a stage to display their talent.

“We also work with the government for access and ramps not only for people with disabilities but also for senior citizens. It’s been an on-going journey. I’m grateful that certain changes have been brought about. It’s not our pity they need, but empathy. We help them to lead a quality life,” said Vasanth. Donor passes for the concert, ‘Gurucarana’, which will be held at The Music Academy on February 15, will be available at The Shakti Foundation’s office — 9, Manikeswari Road, Kilpauk. For details, visit: www.bookmyshow.com, or call: 7540001666/7540002333

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Shakti Foundation
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp