Beaten up rowdy seeks revenge, hurls country-bomb

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a youngster was injured in a country-bomb attack on Sunday night. Police say he was targeted as his father had given information to police about a rowdy who was threatening people in the neighbourhood for money.

S Parthiban of Irumbuliyur works as an electrician. “On Sunday night, three men riding on a motorbike met Parthiban near his house in Selliamman Koil Street. They enquired about his father. When Parthiban denied answers, they started attacking him,” said the police.

“When neighbours rushed to his aid, the trio hurled a country bomb. Parthiban was injured in the attack. Preliminary probe revealed that Vivek Raja (28) was extorting money from residents and shop keepers since 2016.

Recently, Shankar and few others nabbed Vivek. They tied him up to a pole, thrashed him, and handed him over to the cops.”Vivek came out of the prison recently, and he wanted to take revenge on Raja. Police are on the lookout for the suspects.