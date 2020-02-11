Biomining of 10-feet deep landfill hints at presence of waterbody

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation after partially biomining a ten-feet deep landfill in Sathangadu near Thiruvottriyur has found a possible presence of a water body beneath it. The bioming of the 50-year-old landfill in North Chennai opposite to Buckingham Canal began early last month and when a part of the landfill was biomined, a presence of a water channel was found.

Corporation officials said they are yet to determine whether it is a narrow water channel leading to a bigger lake down the road or the landfill itself is on top of a water body. When Express visited the dumpyard, which has a legacy waste upto 1.25 lakh cubic metres, just next to the unearthed waste, a small water body like a cesspool is seen with pitch black water mixed with oily chemicals.

“This was unearthed over the past month and the more waste was removed, the presence of a waterway was clearer. This land was used by the erstwhile Tiruvottriyur Municipality to dump waste for decades,’’ said a Corporation official with the Zone. Ever since Tiruvottriyur Municpality came under the City Corporation limits, the dumpyard was closed and waste from the locality was directly sent to the Kodungaiyur landfill site.

Taking a ride alongside the Buckingham Canal Road, alongside which the 17.39 acres landfill is present, there seems to be many small ponds on a row, which are enveloped by water hyacinth. Based on this, say officials, there could be a water body beneath the landfill and only if the biomining is completed, we will know its original size.

“Currently, hazardous elements like methane from the landfill could have polluted the water beneath which is why it polluted,’’ said the official. Vehicle presence was less here until one year ago as there was no road alongside the stretch of the landfill. Only recently, the Corporation laid a fresh road connecting Tondiarpet and Santhangadu and gave the name Buckingham Canal Road. ‘’As vehicle presence is more here, it is important to identify the lost water bodies and restore them. Proposals for restoration works too will be prepared,’’ said the official.