Drunk man held for ‘abusing’ govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly causing public nuisance during a public meeting that was held in Vadapalani on Sunday evening.Police said, the accused, identified as Kanagu alias Kanaganathan, a native of Pudukkottai, works in a shop in Vadapalani and resides in the same locality.

“On Sunday evening, a public meeting was held by the BJP in which the party’s national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao also participated. As the meeting was over, Kanaganathan allegedly shouted from the terrace, using foul words against the central government, which angered the cadre,” said a police officer.

When they were about to start pelting stones at his house, the police who were deployed there, stopped them and held talks. Police said Kanaganthan was allegedly drunk when the incident took place. The Virugambakkam police registered a case and arrested him. He has been remanded to judicial custody.