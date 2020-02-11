EXPO explains Chennai’s water history

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: How did our ancestors find the Eri system to conserve rainwater? How did wetlands help them? How were temple tanks closely related to saving water? The two-week long exhibition at Periyar Science and Technology Centre, based on the broad theme of sustainable water management, will help answer the questions.

‘H2O Today’ which consists of 53 exhibits and panels, looks at various topics like wetland conservation, recycling wastewater, organic agriculture, disappearing catchment areas and more, and explains the connection to the city’s water struggle.

Conducted by the US Consulate General, in association with the Smithsonian Institution, the Water Matters initiative involves heritage walks, film screenings, discussion with experts and more. The exhibition, which is open to the public from 10.30 am to 5:30 pm till February 29, was inaugurated by members from the consulate, government and other experts, on Monday.