High Court asks TN to frame a policy to limit water purifying units

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State government to produce its policy decision relating to fixing of limit on the number of water purifying units, depending upon groundwater availability. If no such decision is already taken, the government should take one, considering scarcity of water resources in the State. Competent authorities may take the policy decision and produce the same before the court on the next date of hearing, February 26, a bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar said. The court was passing further interim orders on a PIL petition from M V Sivamuthu, TN east region general secretary of NEAT Association.

Petitioner contended that illegal extraction of groundwater by commercial firms, engaged in manufacture of purified water, in North Chennai and in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts, has caused depletion of groundwater resources. The bench noted the distressing fact with regard to extraction of groundwater.

Of the total 1,166 firkas in the State, 462 lie in over-exploited zones, 79 in critical zone, 163 in the semi-critical zone, 427 in safe zone and 35 in saline/poor quality zone. Of the total number of water purifying units in the State in 31 districts, excluding Chennai, which comes under CMDA, 567 units have No Objection Certificates (NOCs), whereas 261 units do not have it or their certificates have not been renewed.

A large number of water purifying units operate in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Twenty-four units in Kancheepuram and 15 in Tiruvallur do not have their licences renewed, the bench directed the respective Collectors to take action against units running without valid licences.